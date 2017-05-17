 

Watch: Parents arrested after horrifying incident sees newborn baby bitten 100 times by rats

Warning: Some people may find the detail in the story disturbing.

A shocking case of child neglect has emerged from the US state of Arkansas where a newborn baby girl has been attacked by rodents in her bassinet.

The Arkansas parents are charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after their infant daughter was bitten at least 100 times.
The teenage parents of the 15-day-old girl have been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after their infant daughter was bitten at least 100 times, myarklamiss.com reports.

The Magnolia, Arkansas Police Department arrested Charles Elliot, 18, and Erica Shryock, 19, on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the regional medical centre where the baby was being treated for at least 100 bites, some of which were severe. 

The child had bites on her arms, hands, face and fingers and one bite on the forehead even left the infant's skull visible. 

She was later transported to Children's Hospital in Little Rock for treatment. 

Elliot and Shryock told police they both woke up with the child screaming and found her covered in blood. 

They admitted to police they knew they had a rodent problem and did nothing about it but said they were afraid to take the child to the hospital for fear their daughter would be taken away. 

