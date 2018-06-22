Watch: Parents accused of shackling children inside California home seen smiling and laughing in court

A judge today ordered a California couple to face trial on torture and child abuse charges after prosecutors said they subjected their children to years of filth, starvation and bizarre behaviour that included feeding them moldy pies and sometimes caging them as punishment.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz found probable cause that David and Louise Turpin abused 12 of their 13 children for years.

Prosecutors presented evidence that the couple chained their children to beds and deprived them of food.

The judge threw out a domestic violence charge involving the youngest daughter.

Doctors who examined the children, ranging from 2 to 29, found signs of severe malnutrition and muscle wasting.

Some couldn't speak well and a 12-year-old girl didn't know the full alphabet.

The Turpins appeared for a second day at a preliminary hearing, as their seven adult children were in a separate courtroom at a guardianship proceeding.

Jack Osborn, a lawyer for the 13 children, said no decision was reached on appointing the Riverside County Public Guardian as their long-term conservator.

Bailiffs cleared the hallway after the appearance to make way for the adult children who were ushered out of view.

Horrific testimony of starvation, squalor and bizarre punishment was presented over two days.

Photos showed two pale, malnourished girls shackled to bunk beds.