Watch: Pantsless woman runs off after crashing allegedly stolen car in Gold Coast

A pantsless woman lost control of the allegedly stolen car she was driving and crashed through the fence of a family home on the Gold Coast yesterday evening.

CCTV footage shows the woman, wearing only underwear on her lower half, flee from the scene moments before neighbours rush to help.

According to Nine News, police said the 39-year-old carjacked another woman at a Robina Town Centre carpark about 6.30pm (9.30pm NZT) yesterday.

Minutes later, she lost control at a roundabout and smashed through the garage of a house on Cottesloe Drive - the house where a family with a 10-day-old baby lived. Their car was crumpled, mailbox crushed and fence and garage badly damaged.

Occupant Daniel Nisi told Nine News they were home, but not injured.

"Bit shaken up, it was a rough night," he said