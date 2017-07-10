Watch: 'Painful and excruciating death' - animal lovers disgusted after thumb tacks scattered in dog park

Ipswich City Council in Queensland is offering a $A5000 reward to catch vandals who scattered hundreds of dog food pellets laced with thumb tacks in a public park on the weekend.

Acting Ipswich Mayor Paul Tully reported the incident to police yesterday after residents discovered the tacks scattered across the Augustine Heights Dog Park near Springfield.

Residents and council officers have cleared the site and council is offering a reward today for information that leads to a conviction.

"Any dog that ate these thumb tacks could suffer a painful and excruciating death," Mr Tully said.

"If anyone knows who is responsible they should report them to the police to prevent this ever happening again."