 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Outrage over Shakespeare play featuring Trump lookalike being violently assassinated

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Public Theatre is refusing to back down after outrage over its production of Julius Caesar that portrays a Donald Trump-like dictator in a business suit with a long tie who gets knifed to death onstage.

The production in New York City has lost sponsors after its reworking of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar.
Source: Inside Edition

Delta Air Lines and Bank of America have pulled their sponsorship of the Public's version of the play, but in a statement today the theatre said it stands behind the production.

It noted its staging has "provoked heated discussion" but "such discussion is exactly the goal of our civically-engaged theatre; this discourse is the basis of a healthy democracy."

Other defenders included Scott M. Stringer, the New York City comptroller, who wrote letters to the heads of Delta and Bank of America, arguing that dropping their support "sends the wrong message."

He writes: "Art matters. The First Amendment matters. Expression matters." He enclosed copies of the play with the letters.

"I hope you enjoy it — it is a classic, in any age," he wrote.

Before Monday night's performance (local time), the play's director, Oskar Eustis, delivered a statement, which he urged audience members to record on their cellphones.

"Neither Shakespeare nor The Public Theatre could possibly advocate violence as a solution to political problems and certainly not assassination," he said.

This modern-day Caesar's violent death at the hands of conspirators comes not long after comedian Kathy Griffin was widely condemned for posing for a photograph in which she gripped a bloodied rendering of Trump's head.

Though the Public's version of William Shakespeare's classic play is unchanged from its 400-year-old original, the production portrays Caesar with a gold bathtub and a pouty Slavic wife. Trump's name is never mentioned, but backlash was swift.

Yesterday, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a Fox News story about the play and wrote, "I wonder how much of this 'art' is funded by taxpayers? Serious question, when does 'art' become political speech & does that change things?"

File photo: Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, centre left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theatre's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York.

File photo: Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, centre left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theatre's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York.

Source: Associated Press

Delta responded by saying "artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste."

Bank of America said the Public chose to present the play "to provoke and offend" without the bank's knowledge: "Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it."

Julius Caesar ends its run next Sunday. The comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream" begins in the park on July 11.

The National Endowment for the Arts, which Trump, a Republican, once proposed eliminating, said that while the Public's Shakespeare programming has received its grants in the past none was awarded for "Julius Caesar" or for funds supporting the New York State Council on the Arts' grant for the Public.

Theatre lovers were quick to point out that a national tour of Julius Caesar in 2012 by The Acting Company featured a Caesar played by a black actor in a modern business suit who had a resemblance to then-President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

Sponsors of the Guthrie Theatre, including Delta, apparently had no objections when that show landed in Minneapolis.

Related

North America

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.

Watch: Gutsy Highlanders snatch nail-biting one point win over Lions in Dunedin

01:47
2
Matile Tuvae says she 'found it a bit odd' to be asked to make the call after Tevita Kava fell off the boat in the Waitemata Harbour on Saturday.

Body found in Auckland's Waitemata Harbour yesterday identified as Tevita Kava, who fell off charter boat

00:30
3
The men from the south chose to forgo their pre match haka in favour of this pre-match presentation.

Watch: Highlanders Luke Whitelock presents Lions with claymore sword in honour of teams' Scottish heritage

00:28
4
The teen had allegedly stolen a bike from a man with one leg, so a tattoo artist decided to hand out some rough justice.

'I am a thief' tattooed into teen's forehead after allegedly caught stealing in Brazil

00:30
5
The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.

Watch: Waisake Naholo rips through Lions defence to score for Highlanders

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.


01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ