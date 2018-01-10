Watch: 'Oprah would be a lot of fun' – Donald Trump says he'd beat Winfrey in presidential contest, but doubts she'll run

President Donald Trump says he would beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest, but does not "think she's going to run."

Trump spoke today at the White House as he met with lawmakers on immigration.

He said "Oprah would be a lot of fun." But he said he knows her well and he doesn't think she'll run.

The president added that he appeared on one of her final shows and said he knows her "very well."

Winfrey gave an impassioned speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes, which has sparked talk about whether she might run for president.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted about the speech saying: "Just saw @Oprah's empowering and inspiring speech at last night's #GoldenGlobes. Let's all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #UNITED."

Actress Alyssa Milano and others quickly chimed in, pointing out that Ivanka Trump's tweet doesn't mention that her father faces accusations of sexual misconduct by several women.