Watch: 'Oops!' - Drunk man runs himself over with own car while fleeing US cops

Police in the US state of Virginia have released dashcam video of an alleged drunk driver getting hit by his own car.

Virginia police say Isaac Bonsu forgot to put the car in park as he tried to escape.
Fairfax County Police say the incident happened Sunday morning (local time) as they tried pulling the man over for an alleged equipment violation.

In the video, you can see 30-year-old Isaac Bonsu jumping out of his car and run off, and then immediately getting run over.

Cops say Bonsu forgot to put the car in park as he tried to escape. "Oops," they wrote on the video caption on its Facebook page.

Officers say the man was unharmed and is charged with DWI, possessing marijuana, among other violations.

