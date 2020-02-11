Watch: Onlookers in awe of world's largest aerial firework display at Colorado ski resort

A massive firework launched over a Colorado ski resort has set a record for the world's largest aerial firework.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 1,270 kgs shell flew 671 metres over Steamboat Springs before it burst, turning the sky red and drawing gasps from the crowd, according to the Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Tim Borden of Steamboat Springs headed the team that developed the firework over seven years.

He first attempted to set the world record last year, but failed when the shell exploded inside the mortar without lifting off the ground, the newspaper reported.

Guinness World Records representatives witnessed both attempts and verified that the shell launched during the resort's Winter Carnival on Sunday was indeed the world's largest.

The firework was 181 kgs heaver than the previous record-holder, a 1,087 kg explosive launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

During a ceremony after the launch to present Borden and his team with their certificate, a Guinness representative said they showed tenacity and perseverance in coming back after the earlier failed attempt.

This year's launch was hampered by a winter storm which dumped more than 0.61 metres of snow on the 7.92-metre mortar used to launch the shell.