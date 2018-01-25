 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: 'Oh my god!' - terrifying footage of packed school bus sliding down icy US road

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The scary moment a bus load of US school children slides out of control down an icy road has been filmed by a distraught woman through the window of her home.

A bus carrying 29 children has been filmed sliding out of control, smashing into a car, on a frozen Massachusetts road.
Source: Facebook / Erin VanEtten Donahue

The school bus was carrying 29 primary and high school children yesterday morning when it completely lost traction with the road in Sutton, Massachusetts.

The bus can be seen slowly careening down the road and sidewalk, collecting a mail box on its way, before luckily being halted by a stationary car - also abandoned by its driver due to the conditions.

The woman filming the incident, Erin VanEtten Donahue, can be heard repeatedly exclaiming "oh my god" in the background, as the bus takes its hazardous course.

A spokesperson for the school the bus was travelling towards said no one was hurt in the crash.

Related

Transport

Accidents

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:45
1
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

2
The Prime Minister says the government is working alongside Australia to protect vulnerable refugees from people smugglers.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern announces government changes to employment law

3
Crash scene on State Highway 25 on Coromandel Peninsula.

Woman dead after two-vehicle Coromandel crash

4
New Zealand banknotes

Government turns out surprise operating surplus

01:31
5
Larry Nassar was sentenced over numerous sex assaults on his pupils.

Watch: The moment former US Gymnastics doctor sentenced up to 175 years in prison for molesting young athletes

00:41
Paul was condemned for filming a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

"I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

Police found justified in use of Taser, pepper spray and police dog in Christchurch arrest

The officers attending the incident were advised that a man had assaulted his partner and punched another person.

00:50
The British singer spoke with Anderson Cooper about his reasons for stopping touring after 50 years.

Sir Elton John to hold one last worldwide tour before walking away from music

Fans of the British pop icon will have one last chance to see him in NZ.

00:30
Ms Ardern wanted New Zealand to take in 150 Australia asylum seekers being held at a detention centre on Manus Island.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern 'Baby Fever' makes National's struggle for attention harder as political year swings into action

For now, few voters are interested in what National has to say, writes John Armstrong.

04:10
Peter Beck wanted New Zealand's first satellite to be something every person on Earth could see and experience.

'A star for humanity' revealed as the secret object launched into space on Rocket Lab's rocket

The Humanity Star will orbit Earth for about nine months and Rocket Lab says everyone on Earth will have the opportunity to see it.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 