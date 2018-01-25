Watch: 'Oh my god!' - terrifying footage of packed school bus sliding down icy US road

The scary moment a bus load of US school children slides out of control down an icy road has been filmed by a distraught woman through the window of her home.

The school bus was carrying 29 primary and high school children yesterday morning when it completely lost traction with the road in Sutton, Massachusetts.

The bus can be seen slowly careening down the road and sidewalk, collecting a mail box on its way, before luckily being halted by a stationary car - also abandoned by its driver due to the conditions.

The woman filming the incident, Erin VanEtten Donahue, can be heard repeatedly exclaiming "oh my god" in the background, as the bus takes its hazardous course.