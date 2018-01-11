 

Watch: 'Oh my god, Mum, close the door' – Californian resident's panic as flash flood races past home

Source:

Associated Press

California authorities say 100 single-family homes were destroyed in the flash-floods that struck the coastal enclave of Montecito and adjacent areas of Santa Barbara County.

California authorities say 100 single-family homes were destroyed in the flash-floods and mudslides that have killed 15.
Source: Associated Press

A county statement today says an additional 300 homes were damaged.

Marco Farrell, a Montecito resident was able to warn motorists about the mudslide moments before the debris starts flowing past his home.

The death toll remains at 15, with 24 people missing, with 28 injuries reported.

The flash-floods struck in the early morning hours yesterday when a huge amount of rain fell in a few minutes on hills and mountain slopes stripped bare last month by the largest wildfire in recorded California history.

California's main north-south coastal highway will remain closed until at least Monday and several Montecito residents are trapped by roads filled with giant rocks.

Roger Bacon who says he was surprised by the storms aftermath said " I'm totally stuck up here."

Highway 101 remains closed as crews work to reopen one of the nations most important freeways. Jere Short, says " We're not able to get out. We're running low on food."

