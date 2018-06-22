Watch: 'Oh f**k!' Dramatic moment dump-truck's tray smashes into overpass on Melbourne highway

A dump truck has slammed into a Melbourne bridge on a busy highway this afternoon after the driver foolishly left its tray up.

Video obtained by 9NEWS shows the moment the truck hit an overpass on the Princes Freeway at Doherty’s Road, in Melbourne’s south-west, around midday (local time).

"F**k! f**k! f**k!," someone yells in the car where the footage was taken as the truck's tray smashes into the bridge.

The tray ripped off in the accident with the rest of the truck seeming to continue on.