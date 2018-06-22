 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: 'Oh f**k!' Dramatic moment dump-truck's tray smashes into overpass on Melbourne highway

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A dump truck has slammed into a Melbourne bridge on a busy highway this afternoon after the driver foolishly left its tray up.

No one was injured in the incident that blocked lanes this afternoon.
Source: 9NEWS

Video obtained by 9NEWS shows the moment the truck hit an overpass on the Princes Freeway at Doherty’s Road, in Melbourne’s south-west, around midday (local time).

"F**k! f**k! f**k!," someone yells in the car where the footage was taken as the truck's tray smashes into the bridge.

The tray ripped off in the accident with the rest of the truck seeming to continue on.

No one is believed to have been injured in the crash according to 9NEWS. 

Related

Accidents

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Air NZ plane with 71 on board makes emergency landing at Napier Airport with one engine operating


2

New photo: Jacinda Ardern praises midwife in touching new Instagram post, thanks her for cooking mac n' cheese to satisfy post-birth craving


01:05
3
The All Blacks coach says tough ref calls are all part of rugby.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen calls for French to quit complaining about referees

00:47
4
Laurell and Ross Ardern spoke to media about the new arrival from Nelson today.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's parents say baby was 'in awe' of mum in first moments

00:54
5
'She maintains a great interest' - Jacinda Ardern meets the Queen and talks about New Zealand

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Jacinda Ardern on the birth of her baby girl

02:19
Bernie Harfleet and Donna Turtle Sarten started Give a Kid a Blanket in 2015.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the kind-hearted Auckland artists keeping thousands warm with blankets this winter

Hundreds of Kiwis have donated to Give a Kid a Blanket since it started in 2015, providing warmth for thousands of children and families living rough in Auckland.

01:43
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Saturday is the day for outdoor plans, but brace for rain and snow in the south from Sunday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern's baby girl wrapped in shawl knitted by Clarke Gayford's mum, and blanket gifted by Ngāi Tahu

The baby was wearing a special something knitted by a supporter.

02:54
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

John Armstrong: There are moments in a country’s history which transcend the ordinary

Jacinda Ardern is the very embodiment of how a modern society seeks to unshackle women in order to harvest their potential contribution, our columnist writes.

02:11

New Zealand public have to wait a bit longer to meet Jacinda Ardern's 'very alert and one hungry baby'

As dozens of reporters and Kiwis wait, the PM, Clarke Gayford and their daughter won't make a public appearance until tomorrow at the earliest.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 