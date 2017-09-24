Watch: Off to the races! Prince Harry rides in tiny jeep as five-year-old girl takes him for a spin in Toronto

Prince Harry climbed aboard a tiny Land Rover and let five-year-old Daimy Gommers drive him around a track in Canada today.

The popular prince is in Toronto for the Invictus Games for wounded soldiers.

The Invictus Games are the creation of Prince Harry, who got the inspiration to help wounded and sick military personnel and their families after his two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

This is the third Invictus Games. About 550 competitors from 17 countries are slated to compete in 12 sports over the next week.

US First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also attended the opening ceremony.