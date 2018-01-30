Watch: Oblivious man drives 20km down Aussie highway while towing flaming trailer

Source:
Police dashcam footage has captured the moment a driver dragged a burning trailer down a Queensland highway.
The video, which was shared by Queensland Police, shows a fiery trail of sparks flying off the wheelless trailer as it careens behind a car on the Bruce Highway in the early hours of January 18.
The driver of the Holden Rodeo is seemingly unaware of the trail of destruction behind him, carrying on down the road.
Police finally pulled the man over on the second attempt according to 9 NEWS, with no one injured in the incident.
