Watch: Oblivious man drives 20km down Aussie highway while towing flaming trailer

Source:

1 NEWS

Police dashcam footage has captured the moment a driver dragged a burning trailer down a Queensland highway.

The dramatic scene was captured on camera by a police cruiser, with officers taking two attempts to get the man behind the wheel to stop.
Source: Nine/ Queensland Police

The video, which was shared by Queensland Police, shows a fiery trail of sparks flying off the wheelless trailer as it careens behind a car on the Bruce Highway in the early hours of January 18.

The driver of the Holden Rodeo is seemingly unaware of the trail of destruction behind him, carrying on down the road.

Police finally pulled the man over on the second attempt according to 9 NEWS, with no one injured in the incident.

