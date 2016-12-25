 

Watch: Obamas wish Americans a Merry Christmas for the very last time

The US President and First Lady urged people to "treat one another with love" and gave thanks to their military.
North America

It is believed some of the passengers were teachers and students due to perform at Christmas church services.

Body of second person found after overnight bus crash near Gisborne


Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall suffers miscarriage

Police officers in Germany (file)

Germans evacuated from homes on Christmas morning as WWII bomb is defused


Young Kiwi missionary dies in car accident in South Africa

House values on the Kapiti Coast have risen by over 19 per cent in the past year to an average price of over $460,000, which is too much for may locals.

Small beachside community near Wellington finding own solutions to housing crisis

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
