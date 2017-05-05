Watch: Obama throws his support behind Emmanuel Macron in French election: 'I'm rooting for your success'

Former President Barack Obama endorsed a candidate in the race for France's presidency today, taking his first dive back into international politics since leaving the White House in January.

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron released a video from Obama this morning with the former US president touting his candidacy.

"I have admired the campaign that Emmanuel Macron has run," Obama said.

"He has stood up for liberal values; he put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world; and he is committed to a better future for the French people. He appeals to people's hopes, and not their fears."

Macron is facing far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in Sunday's runoff vote. Polls suggest Macron is well ahead.

Obama said he doesn't plan to get involved often in political situations.

"I'm not planning to get involved in many elections now that I don't have to run for office again, but the French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about. Because the success of France matters to the entire world," he said.

Marcon asked Obama for his support, an Obama aide said.

Obama called Marcon privately in April and praised him, but declined to make an endorsement.

But now, Obama decided to weigh in because he believes France's success impacts international challenges on the global stage, the aide said.

Political scientist Dov H. Levin of Carnegie-Mellon University called Obama's endorsement unusual for a former president.