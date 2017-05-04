Watch: Nuclear-capable ballistic missile tested by US

An unarmed missile capable of sending a nuclear bomb across the world was launched overnight from California amid rising tensions between the US and North Korea.

The unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile blasted off from a silo overnight from Vandenberg Air Force Base and delivered a single re-entry vehicle to a target approximately 6759km away at Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean, the Air Force Global Strike Command said.

The test, which took 10 months to plan, was the latest designed to check the readiness and accuracy of a weapon system that forms part of the US nuclear force.

The US has about 450 such missiles, each capable of travelling about 12874km.

It was the second such launch in seven days from the Central California coastal base. Last week's had been delayed from the fall.

Both come at a time when the US has expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear capability.

Fresh missile tests by the North and its progress toward developing a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the United States have made the isolated communist dictatorship one of America's top national security concerns.

The US has sent warships to the region to deter North Korea from conducting another nuclear test.