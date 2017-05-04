 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Watch: Nuclear-capable ballistic missile tested by US

share

Source:

Associated Press

An unarmed missile capable of sending a nuclear bomb across the world was launched overnight from California amid rising tensions between the US and North Korea.

As tensions rise with North Korea, the US have launched an unmanned ballistic missile from California.
Source: Associated Press

The unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile blasted off from a silo overnight from Vandenberg Air Force Base and delivered a single re-entry vehicle to a target approximately 6759km away at Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean, the Air Force Global Strike Command said.

The test, which took 10 months to plan, was the latest designed to check the readiness and accuracy of a weapon system that forms part of the US nuclear force.

The US has about 450 such missiles, each capable of travelling about 12874km.

It was the second such launch in seven days from the Central California coastal base. Last week's had been delayed from the fall.

Both come at a time when the US has expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear capability.

Fresh missile tests by the North and its progress toward developing a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the United States have made the isolated communist dictatorship one of America's top national security concerns.

The US has sent warships to the region to deter North Korea from conducting another nuclear test.

However, US President Donald Trump said he might be willing to meet with that country's dictator, Kim Jong Un.

Related

Politics

North America

02:37
China is calling for calm and restraint, saying tensions on the peninsula have reached a critical point.

President Trump says he'd be 'honoured' to meet with North Korea's leader

04:37
Donald Trump is hopeful he can close down North Korea diplomatically or economically before being forced to go to war.

'The Chinese are very angry at the moment' - China looking less likely to intervene in North Korea standoff
02:37
China is calling for calm and restraint, saying tensions on the peninsula have reached a critical point.

'We can't allow it to happen' - Trump warns North Korea's missiles will get better

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Man dies after falling off roof of Auckland's Middlemore Hospital

00:28
2
Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin says cold sufferers are best to stick with paracetamol and apirin.

'People are being misled' - some cough, cold and flu medicines 'not really that effective' - Consumer NZ


04:14
3
The Breakfast host’s antics are all in aid of Star Wars Day.

Where's he gone? Matt McLean reads the weather in 'invisible' lime green onesie

4
A screenshot of first lady Melania Trump's Twitter account showing the tweets she had liked.

Melania Trump's worrying Twitter like gets heads turning

04:26
5
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.

02:09
The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

Making money from online stories one of the biggest challenges media organisations are facing

The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

01:54
From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's most valuable assets.

Man's best friend on active duty: celebrating NZ's military dog squad

From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's assets.

03:01
A report shows the country will need thousands more workers in the service industry.

NZ needs 200,000 extra service workers in next three years, new report warns

Economic researchers say a critical lack of workers is looming in jobs like retailing, hospitality and aged care.

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ