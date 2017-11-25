 

Watch: 'Now we have justice' - Reeva Steenkamp's parents welcome extension of Oscar Pistorius' prison term

The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, who was killed by Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius in 2013, overnight welcomed his increased sentence.

Pistorius, who killed Ms Steenkamp had his prison sentence more than doubled to 13 years.
Source: Associated Press

Pistorius' prison sentence was more than doubled to 13 years and five months yesterday, in a surprisingly dramatic intervention by South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal.

In an announcement that took a matter of minutes, Supreme Court Justice Willie Seriti said a panel of judges unanimously upheld an appeal by prosecutors against Pistorius' original six-year sentence for shooting Steenkamp multiple times in his home in 2013.

Watching the announcement from their home Port Elizabeth, Barry and June Steenkamp said that finally justice had been served and they could begin to get on with their lives.

Under that initial sentence, which the court called "shockingly lenient," the double-amputee runner could have been released on parole in mid-2019.

Now, the earliest he'll be eligible for parole is 2023.

South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.
Source: 1 NEWS

South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.

Oscar Pistorius has sentence for murdering girlfriend more than doubled to over 13 years

England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.

Distraught Tongan players inconsolable, as loyal fans sing to ease the pain of crushing last minute loss in RLWC semi

The White Ribbon Charity distanced itself from the march claiming Mr Tamaki holds homophobic views.

Watch: Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki takes to the streets on motorbike to lead anti-domestic violence march in Auckland

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on


The Samoan rugby union is engaged in a funding row with the game's governing body.

Samoan Prime Minister compares Manu Samoa rugby team to 'slaves being fed to the lions' ahead of England Test

Over a dozen people injured after terror scare causes mass panic on one of London's busiest shopping streets

The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.


'I misjudged badly' - Hamilton City Councillor resigns from local committee after sending woman link to sexually offensive video

The video contained a crass, sexually explicit message in reference to her last name.

Futurist predicts driverless cars by 2021

Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.


 
