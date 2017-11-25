Watch: 'Now we have justice' - Reeva Steenkamp's parents welcome extension of Oscar Pistorius' prison term

The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, who was killed by Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius in 2013, overnight welcomed his increased sentence.

Pistorius' prison sentence was more than doubled to 13 years and five months yesterday, in a surprisingly dramatic intervention by South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal.

In an announcement that took a matter of minutes, Supreme Court Justice Willie Seriti said a panel of judges unanimously upheld an appeal by prosecutors against Pistorius' original six-year sentence for shooting Steenkamp multiple times in his home in 2013.

Watching the announcement from their home Port Elizabeth, Barry and June Steenkamp said that finally justice had been served and they could begin to get on with their lives.

Under that initial sentence, which the court called "shockingly lenient," the double-amputee runner could have been released on parole in mid-2019.