Watch: Notre Dame students walk out as US Vice President Mike Pence gives graduation speech

Associated Press

Dozens of graduates and family members stood silently and walked out today as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.

Pence, the former governor of Indiana, was invited to speak after Notre Dame students and faculty protested the prospect of President Donald Trump being invited to become the seventh US president to give the commencement address.
Source: Associated Press

Pence, the former governor of Indiana, was invited to speak after Notre Dame students and faculty protested the prospect of President Donald Trump being invited to become the seventh US president to give the commencement address.

Pence spoke briefly at the Indiana university of Trump, praising his speech to the leaders of 50 Arab and Muslim nations earlier in the day in Saudi Arabia.

Pence said the president "spoke out against religious persecution of all people of all faiths and on the world stage he condemned, in his words, the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews and the slaughter of Christians".

Trump has faced harsh criticism for his anti-Islamic rhetoric during the campaign, as well as his administration's legal battle to impose a travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

Earlier in the ceremony, valedictorian Caleb Joshua Pine urged a "stand against the scapegoating of Muslims" and criticized Trump's push to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Cassandra Dimaro and her parents were among those who walked out.

Dimaro told the South Bend Tribune that it was a show of solidarity "for those of us impacted by the policies of the Trump administration."

Pence didn't comment on the walkout, which was expected, but he did allude to clashes at campuses elsewhere that have derailed appearances by controversial speakers, such as conservative firebrand Ann Coulter at the University of California at Berkeley.

"This university (Notre Dame) is a vanguard of the freedom of expression and the free exchange of ideas at a time, sadly, when free speech and civility are waning on campuses across America," he said.

00:53
Trump's address overnight was the centrepiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

President Trump urges Muslim nations to drive out extremists, condemning 'Islamic terror of all kinds'
00:53
Trump's address overnight was the centrepiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

"This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it" - Trump
00:17
The move comes after Donald Trump criticised then-first lady Michelle Obama for doing the same thing two years ago.

Video: First lady Melania Trump decides to keep head bare in Saudi Arabia trip

loading error

refresh

