Watch: 'Nothing changes' – Londoners divided on heightened security after underground bomb attack

Londoners have expressed mixed views on the heightened security measures being implemented on the city's streets after British authorities raised the country's terror threat in the wake of Friday's underground bomb attack.

Across London, more armed police and sniffer dogs have been deployed to cover the city's transport network and at other public places, as authorities continue to investigate the attack which injured at least 29 people in the Parsons Green subway station during the morning rush hour on Friday.

Later on Friday, Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the UK's terror threat level had been raised to "critical," which means a further attack may be imminent.

This morning, the police arrested an 18-year-old man who was reportedly connected with the underground blast.

But the British Interior Ministry said the increased security measures would remain in place as the investigation continues.

A local man named Richard Green said he understands the need for the extra layers of security.

"I think it's probably a good idea, because they only do that if they think something is about to happen again. The police are mainly [doing this] to make us feel comfortable, to let us know they are doing something," he said.

But another resident, Mo, was doubtful whether these measures could be fully effective.

"This was done many other times before, but still it seems to go on and on and on; nothing changes. Now we have police behind us with guns, and standing there, their lights going. It looks nice; pretty lights flashing; it looks very nice, but is anything going to change?" he said.