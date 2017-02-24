Watch: 'This is not Trump's America!' - passengers cheer airline for kicking 'racist' man off flight

A man who reportedly yelled racist remarks to a couple on board an American airline was kicked off the plane, sparking applause from passengers.

According to Texas based broadcaster KHOU, a male passenger asked a Pakistani couple if they had a bomb concealed in their bag on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Houston on Sunday.

The aftermath of the remarks was recorded by a female passenger seated behind the man.

Speaking to KHOU, the female passenger said the comments were made when the couple, who were wearing traditional cultural attire, were stowing their luggage in a overhead locker.

She said the man asked them, "That's not a bomb in your bag, is it?" The couple didn't hear the comment at first, so he repeated the question".

"The person ahead us turned around and asked where my boyfriend was from; my boyfriend said it's none of your business," she said.

"At that point he said all illegals and all foreigners and need to leave the country."

While the man was collecting his belongings after being kicked off the flight, a woman can be heard yelling "Racists aren't welcome in America. This is not Trump's America!".

He walked off the flight to the applause and cheers of passengers on board, with the same woman yelling "Goodbye racist!".