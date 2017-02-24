 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: 'This is not Trump's America!' - passengers cheer airline for kicking 'racist' man off flight

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man who reportedly yelled racist remarks to a couple on board an American airline was kicked off the plane, sparking applause from passengers. 

A passenger on the flight recorded the man who reportedly asked if a couple had a bomb in their bag.
Source: KHOU

According to Texas based broadcaster KHOU, a male passenger asked a Pakistani couple if they had a bomb concealed in their bag on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Houston on Sunday. 

The aftermath of the remarks was recorded by a female passenger seated behind the man. 

Speaking to KHOU, the female passenger said the comments were made when the couple, who were wearing traditional cultural attire, were stowing their luggage in a overhead locker. 

She said the man asked them, "That's not a bomb in your bag, is it?" The couple didn't hear the comment at first, so he repeated the question". 

"The person ahead us turned around and asked where my boyfriend was from; my boyfriend said it's none of your business," she said.

"At that point he said all illegals and all foreigners and need to leave the country."

While the man was collecting his belongings after being kicked off the flight, a woman can be heard yelling "Racists aren't welcome in America. This is not Trump's America!". 

He walked off the flight to the applause and cheers of passengers on board, with the same woman yelling "Goodbye racist!". 


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

2
Magnitude 4.9 quake near Arthur's Pass on February 22.

Flurry of earthquakes hit inland South Island, including 'severe' rattle

00:25
3
The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.

Watch: Devastating Blues make a statement in Super Rugby opener, thumping Melbourne Rebels


00:44
4
Long Bay College is closed today after fire broke around 2.30am.

'Gut wrenching' - Auckland college blaze devastates principal


5
Fire fighters outside scene of fire at Pakuranga shops

Road closed as shopping block burns in east Auckland

06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

02:19
With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.

NZ sea lions' plight sees conservationists in desperate race to save rare breed

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has been to the Auckland Islands to see what's being done to save the New Zealand sea lion.

01:41
A world away in the depths of an English winter, Lions legends have come together, confident a few months out.

Lions on the Crusaders' radar, 100 days out before NZ tour

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says the opportunity to play against the Lions is something special.

01:52
Workers' advocates welcome a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers.

'We do not tolerate migrant exploitation' - blacklist of naughty employers to be implemented

The approach will come into force in April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ