Watch: Not guilty pleas from parents accused of torturing children in California horror house

Source:Associated Press
The parents of 13 children and young adults have pleaded not guilty in a California court to numerous charges that they tortured and abused the siblings for years.
David and Louise Turpin were each ordered held on a 12 million US dollar bail after entering their pleas today and were scheduled to return to court on February 23.
Earlier, the district attorney detailed allegations that the couple beat their children, chained them up as punishment and fed them very little.
Authorities said the siblings were malnourished and undersized, with cognitive impairment and other problems.
