Watch: North Korea's Kim Jong-un claps with delight while watching latest missile test

Russia and China have proposed that North Korea declare a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests while the United States and South Korea refrain from large-scale military exercises.

The call was issued in a joint statement by the Russian and Chinese foreign ministries today following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The statement came after North Korea tested a missile that flew higher and longer than previous ones, sparking concerns around the world.

Moscow and Beijing suggested that if North Korea halts nuclear and missile tests while the U.S. and South Korea freeze military maneuvers, the parties could sit down for talks that should lead to obligations not to use force and to refrain from aggression.

North Korea says its latest missile test reached a height of 2,802 kilometres and flew 933 kilometres for 39 minutes before falling into the sea.

Japanese officials say it is believed to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the missile was fired and flew for 40 minutes before landing in the Sea of Japan within waters where Japan claims economic rights.

He said no damage to aircraft or ships has been reported. Japanese media said the coast guard had cautioned ships about potential falling objects.

North Korea's Academy of Defense Science said in a statement that it was a successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missiles called Hwasong-14.

The statement was distributed by North Korea's KCNA news service.

The reported trajectory was similar to that announced earlier by US, South Korean and Japanese officials, though the US judged it to be an intermediate-range missile.

Either way, it would be a longer and higher flight than similar tests previously reported.

President Donald Trump has tweeted about North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.

He wrote in two consecutive tweets: "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"