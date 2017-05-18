Watch: 'No politician treated worse or more unfairly' - Donald Trump tries to paint himself as victim

President Donald Trump has told graduates of the US Coast Guard Academy that no other politician has been treated more unfairly by the media.

But he says, "you cannot let them get you down".

"Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media," he said. "No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly."

Trump was offering his advice at the academy's commencement in Connecticut, telling the graduates that they will find that "things are not always fair."

But, he added, "you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight."

The president says they can't let the critics get in the way of their dreams.

Trump was speaking amid reports that he appealed to then FBI Director James Comey to shut down the bureau's investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn earlier this year.

He made no mention of Comey in his speech. A small but growing number of Republican US lawmakers have called for an independent probe of possible collusion between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia, spurred by a memo from Comey that Trump had sought to impede the agency's investigation.

The tumult in Washington deepened overnight, over allegations Trump had sought to end the FBI's investigation into ties between Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Russia.

Comey, whose firing as FBI director last week triggered a political firestorm, wrote a memo detailing Trump's comments to him in February saying "I hope you can let this go," referring to the Flynn probe, according to a source who has seen a memo written by Comey.