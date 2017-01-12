Watch: 'No one has ever done that' - Australian reporter loses it after woman's hilarious interview fail

An Australian woman has given a unique answer to a reporter asking her name and "first and last spelling".

7 News' Michael Scanlan was speaking with Melbourne woman Erica O'Donnell about jogging when the gaffe occured.

"F-I-R-S-T, L-A-S-T," she replied.

Mr Scanlan immediately burst into laughter, and once Ms O'Donnell realised her mistake, so did she.

"In a decade no one has ever done that," the reporter said.