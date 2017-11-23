Watch Nitro, the Alabama police dog who has amazed the internet by doing push-ups with his human colleagues

Source:Associated Press
An Alabama police dog has become an internet sensation after video was posted of him doing push-ups with two officers.
The video is also intended as a public safety reminder.
Al.com reports that Nitro is a two-year-old Dutch Shepherd who joined the Gulf Shores Police Department's canine unit in February.
Gulf Shores police Corporal Josh Coleman said the seven-second video is part of a social media trend, #9PMRoutine, began by the Pasco County Sheriff's Department in Florida.
Coleman said the 9pm routine is one way law enforcement agencies are reminding people to remove valuables from cars and lock up at the end of the day.
