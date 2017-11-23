Watch Nitro, the Alabama police dog who has amazed the internet by doing push-ups with his human colleagues

An Alabama police dog has become an internet sensation after video was posted of him doing push-ups with two officers.

The video is also intended as a public safety reminder.

Al.com reports that Nitro is a two-year-old Dutch Shepherd who joined the Gulf Shores Police Department's canine unit in February.

Gulf Shores police Corporal Josh Coleman said the seven-second video is part of a social media trend, #9PMRoutine, began by the Pasco County Sheriff's Department in Florida.