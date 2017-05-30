Watch: Newborn baby appears to take incredible first steps just moments after birth

Footage of a newborn baby trying to walk just moments after birth has left the world in awe, but some say it's a normal reflex.

A video shared to Facebook on Friday shows a baby born in a Brazilian hospital trying to walk on the spot as a midwife holds her up while bathing her.

The midwife speaks in Portuguese, explaining that she was trying to wash the baby, but she keeps hopping and trying to walk only 20 minutes after birth.

Auckland pediatrician Anne Tait told Fairfax that everything happening in the video is normal.

"It's not a miracle. It's the stepped reflex, totally normal," she said.

Although babies cannot support their own weight, if the soles of their feet touch the ground they attempt to walk by placing one foot in front of another, said Ms Tait.

"We have a whole lot of primitive reflexes we are born with. The startle reflex, the grasping reflex, the sucking reflex."