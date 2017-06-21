 

Watch: New York to London in 2.5 hours! Start-up says future of supersonic travel just around the corner

Source:

1 NEWS

If a new start-up company has their way travellers could soon fly between London and New York in about 2.5 hours aboard a supersonic commercial airplane, providing you can afford business or first class prices of course.

Boom revealed they hope to have their new supersonic planes in the air within the next six years.

Boom, an aerospace company based out of Denver, Colorado said at the Paris Air Show that lucky passengers could be taking lightning-fast trips on its planes within the next six years.

The company also has its sights set on flying passengers from San Francisco to Tokyo in just five hours, more than halving the current 11-hour travel time. 

Speaking at the Paris Air Show, Boom's founder Blake Scholl said: "Airlines are excited for something new and different to offer their passengers, and we're thrilled that major world airlines share our vision for a future of faster, more accessible supersonic travel."

The company say they already have orders from five airlines that have placed more than 70 orders for Boom's supersonic passenger airliners, which will travel at 2,300 km/h, the company announced at the air show.

The majority of the aircraft have been ordered by Virgin Airlines, according to reports from the Washington Post.

Not everyone is certain of the plane's success however, with noise restrictions in place over much of the US which previously hampered Concorde's route availability due to the loud sonic boom created by supersonic travel.

Boom hopes new technology will mean they can get around these restrictions, with quieter planes and more efficient engines. The company also hopes to offer economy travel in the future as well, provided the first wave of planes aimed at business travellers prove successful.

