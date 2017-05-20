 

Watch: New vision shows horrific moment car ploughs through pedestrians in Times Square

A man who was behind the wheel of a car that barreled through crowds of pedestrians in Times Square told police after his arrest that he had been smoking marijuana laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP, according to a criminal complaint.

Video has surfaced from the moment a man ploughed through pedestrians killing a teenager and injuring 22.
Richard Rojas, 26, made his first court appearance today, a day after he was arrested in what police are now calling an intentional attack that killed an 18-year-old Michigan woman and injured 22 other people.

"He murdered in cold blood," Assistant District Attorney Harrison Schweiloch said during the brief proceeding.

Rojas, wearing the same red T-shirt and jeans he was photographed in a day earlier, appeared subdued as prosecutors detailed murder and attempted murder charges.

He didn't enter a plea and was held without bail.

Rojas' lawyer, Enrico Demarco, had no comment. His family and friends who attended the hearing cried outside court and didn't speak to reporters. His next court appearance is May 24.

Rojas, who lived with his mother in the Bronx, drove his car yesterday from his home through Times Square, then made a U-turn, steered his car onto a sidewalk, and roared back up the sidewalk, plowing through helpless tourists for three blocks before he crashed his car into protective barriers.

Photographers snapped pictures of a wild-eyed Rojas after he climbed from the wrecked car and ran through the street waving his arms. A group that included a security supervisor at a nearby Planet Hollywood restaurant tackled him.

After he was detained, he said he wanted to "kill them all" and police should have shot him to stop him, a prosecutor said in court today.

Officials are awaiting toxicology results, though Rojas "had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady," during his arrest, the complaint said.

One woman was killed and many others seriously injured in today's horrifying incident in New York.
PCP, or phencyclidine, can cause users to become delusional, violent or suicidal, according to the National Drug Intelligence Centre.

Three people were still in critical condition with serious head injuries, and a fourth is being treated for a collapsed lung and broken pelvis, according to the complaint.

Alyssa Elsman, of Portage, Michigan, was killed in the crash. Her 13-year-old sister was among the injured.

Rojas has several prior criminal cases that paint a picture of a troubled man.

He pleaded guilty last week to harassment in the Bronx after he was accused of pulling a knife on a notary in his home.

"You're trying to steal my identity," he said, according to prosecutors.

He also had two previous drunken driving cases.

