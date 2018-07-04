Watch: New video shows boys trapped in Thai cave with their football coach looking skinny but in good spirits

New video has emerged of the boys trapped in a Thailand cave with their football coach, as Thai navy SEALs say all 13 people trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand are healthy and being looked after by medics.

SEAL commander Rear Adm. Arpakorn Yookongkaew said today that seven members of his unit — including a doctor and a nurse — are now with the 12 boys and their coach in the cave where they took shelter.

He told a news conference that his team members "have given the boys food, starting from easily digested and high-powered food with enough minerals."

He said that having the rescued people dive out of the cave was one of several options being considered. If it were employed, he said they "have to be certain that it will work and have to have a drill to make that it's 100 percent safe."

He said there was no rush to bring them out as they are safe where they are.