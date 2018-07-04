 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: New video shows boys trapped in Thai cave with their football coach looking skinny but in good spirits

share

Source:

Associated Press

New video has emerged of the boys trapped in a Thailand cave with their football coach, as Thai navy SEALs say all 13 people trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand are healthy and being looked after by medics.

The 12 boys appear to be skinny, but in good spirits during their ordeal.
Source: Associated Press

SEAL commander Rear Adm. Arpakorn Yookongkaew said today that seven members of his unit — including a doctor and a nurse — are now with the 12 boys and their coach in the cave where they took shelter.

He told a news conference that his team members "have given the boys food, starting from easily digested and high-powered food with enough minerals."

He said that having the rescued people dive out of the cave was one of several options being considered. If it were employed, he said they "have to be certain that it will work and have to have a drill to make that it's 100 percent safe."

He said there was no rush to bring them out as they are safe where they are.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach went missing when flooding trapped them after entering the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on June 23.

Related

Asia

00:40
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

Trapped Thai football team should prepare each other for rescue, says Chilean miner who spent 69 days underground
00:40
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

'Eat, eat, eat' - what lost Thai boys told divers after ten days trapped in cave

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

00:22
2
It caters to first home buyers with a family income below $180,000.

KiwiBuild home buyers must have income below $120,000 for singles, $180,000 for couples

04:17
3
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

00:42
4
Couples who earn up to $180,000 be able to buy a Kiwibuild home, the Government says.

KiwiBuild: Do you qualify under Government's new rules?


5

Aussie supermarket giants to profit from single-use bag ban

04:17
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

William Martin Wakefield is related to the five-month-old, but it is not his biological child.


00:15
England's players celebrate after defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Watch: England defy history, book World Cup quarter-final spot via dramatic penalty shootout against Colombia

The Three Lions have claimed a 4-3 shootout win to advance in Russia.

01:55
In the month since World Ocean Day, running meets have been held in major cities including London, LA, Shanghai and Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Israel Dagg and Tyla Nathan-Wong get behind running campaign aiming to raise funds for saving the oceans

The pair are doing their bit for the environment.


04:06
Helen Beaumont, the head of strategic policy at Christchurch City Council, says they are receiving fewer complaints about the taste of the city’s water than they were in April and May.

Fewer complaints about Christchurch's chlorinated water, council says

Introducing chlorine to supply had caused a particularly bad taste in April and May.