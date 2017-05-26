 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: New footage shows Manchester suicide bomber in flowing robe putting bins out

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Footage has emerged of what is alleged to be Manchester bomber Salman Abedi dressed in a traditional robe putting a bin out, almost a year before carrying out a calculated and deadly terror attack.

The video is said by neighbours to be suicide bomber Salman Abedi almost a year before he killed 22 people.
Source: SKYNewsUK

The clip, taken by a neighbour, shows Abedi wearing a brown Djellaba, a robe of North African origin which is traditionally worn for religious celebrations and weddings.

The colour of the garment denotes whether the wearer is single or not - the brown colour of Abedi's robe means he is single.

More information is emerging about Salman Abedi, the man who murdered 22 people outside an Ariana Grande concert.

More information is emerging about Salman Abedi, the man who murdered 22 people outside an Ariana Grande concert.

Source: 1 NEWS

No reason has been given by the neighbour for why they took the footage but it shows Abedi outside his home, which would later be raided by police after the attack.

Salman Abedi, killed 22 people when he detonated a bomb after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night (local time).

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
Melania Trump was this week filmed apparently refusing to hold Donald's hand, and also met Pope Francis – Jimmy Kimmel's team combined the two.

Watch: This time it's the Pope brushing away Donald Trump's wandering hand - in humiliating skit


02:33
2
Justice Lang said Jaden Stroobant's murder of Cun Xiu Tian caused ripples through the West Auckland community.

Watch: Judge blasts man who sexually violated and murdered defenceless West Auckland woman


00:31
3
Steve Jones has been inundated with support, including an offer from the co-owner of West Ham Football Club to pay his rent.

'I'm no hero' - homeless man who pulled nails from children caught up in Manchester attack moved to tears over support

00:46
4
Sunday's Jehan Casinader was only asking this question as a scene-setter. The answer left him gobsmacked.

Watch: Why doesn't NZ's mental health boss know the suicide rate? Can't answer SUNDAY reporter's basic question

00:25
5
The US President pushed his way past Dusko Markovic to get to the front of a group of NATO leaders.

Watch: Donald Trump shoves aside the PM of Montenegro – and looks incredibly pleased with himself for doing it

00:46
Sunday's Jehan Casinader was only asking this question as a scene-setter. The answer left him gobsmacked.

Watch: Why doesn't NZ's mental health boss know the suicide rate? Can't answer SUNDAY reporter's basic question

NZ's suicide rate is at a record high – but the Government's mental health boss can't remember the figure.

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

Kaino Kaino lost his bout against Ruben Webster last night by majority decision.

00:30
Trisha Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.

Suggestion of compulsory vaccination is 'abhorrent' - anti-vax campaigner

Tricia Cheel is sticking to her guns, saying the suggestion made by Dr Lance O'Sullivan takes away people's freedom of choice.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ