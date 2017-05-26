Watch: New footage shows Manchester suicide bomber in flowing robe putting bins out

Footage has emerged of what is alleged to be Manchester bomber Salman Abedi dressed in a traditional robe putting a bin out, almost a year before carrying out a calculated and deadly terror attack.

The clip, taken by a neighbour, shows Abedi wearing a brown Djellaba, a robe of North African origin which is traditionally worn for religious celebrations and weddings.

The colour of the garment denotes whether the wearer is single or not - the brown colour of Abedi's robe means he is single.

More information is emerging about Salman Abedi, the man who murdered 22 people outside an Ariana Grande concert. Source: 1 NEWS

No reason has been given by the neighbour for why they took the footage but it shows Abedi outside his home, which would later be raided by police after the attack.