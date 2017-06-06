 

Watch: New footage shows heroic waiter rescuing locals, bracing restaurant door shut as crazed London terrorists roam streets

A Spanish waiter is being hailed a hero after new CCTV footage showed him courageously blocking off terrorists with knives involved in Saturday's London terror attacks as they attempted to reach people inside his restaurant. 

Sergio Farina got as many people into his restaurant as he could before getting behind the door to ensure no harm would come to them.
Sergio Farina was quick to usher nearby civilians into his restaurant as people were being stabbed in the Borough Market before guarding the doorway from the attackers.

The man was trying to escape the raid when an officer reached his hand out the window and pulled the man inside.
One of the terrorists tried to force his way through the door but Farina, holding it closed on the other side, pushed back to ensure he couldn't get inside.

The man was gunned down moments later by police.

Mr Farina said the police were quick to react to the situation as it unfolded.

"The police acted rapidly. In three minutes the terrorists were surrounded by officers prepared for this. They took measures very quickly," he told Spanish newspaper Diario de Pontevedra.

"When they stabbed someone in front of my restaurant is when they opened fire. They didn't do it before because they saw that they were wearing what looked like dynamite and that we'd be blown apart.

"It is when they stabbed a person that confronted them in the street that they took them down directly."

Mr Farina, who has lived in London for 16 years after growing up in Pontevedra in Galicia in northern Spain, said his family back home were concerned for him.

"These things can happen to you anywhere. At a football match, at a concert... You never know. Today the restaurant is closed, tomorrow and yesterday too, but we'll have to return to normal life.

"You don't think it can happen so close to you, but there it is."

