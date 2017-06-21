 

Watch: New dashcam footage shows US cop, acquitted by jury, shooting black driver seven times during routine traffic stop

Associated Press

The Minnesota police officer who pulled over Philando Castile politely told the driver that his brake lights were out and calmly instructed him not to pull out his handgun before suddenly drawing his own weapon and firing seven rounds into the car, a video released today shows.

A patrol car recording of the fatal seven-shot police shooting in Saint Paul, Minnesota in 2016 has been released.
Source: Fox 9

The dashboard video taken from Officer Jeronimo Yanez's squad car illustrated how a simple traffic stop shifted in an instant from a routine exchange to a deadly confrontation.

When Yanez opened fire, another officer near the car jumped back, and Yanez began yelling at the driver.

As more police and an ambulance arrived, Yanez could be heard breathing heavily and swearing and trying to explain his actions to fellow officers.

The video was made public just days after the officer was acquitted on all counts in the case.

Although the squad-car footage was described repeatedly and was shown to jurors in the courtroom, it had never been made public until today.

The shooting gained widespread attention because Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, livestreamed its gruesome aftermath on Facebook.

Unlike Reynolds' video, the squad-car video shows the situation's quick escalation and the shooting itself.

Yanez, who was found not guilty of manslaughter and other charges, began firing only seconds after Castile told the officer he had a gun.

"Sir, I have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me," Castile said.

Before Castile finished that sentence, Yanez began pulling his weapon out of the holster. Yanez said, "OK. Don't reach for it then." There is shouting, and Yanez screamed "Don't pull it out!" before firing into the car.

Castile, a 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker, had a permit to carry the weapon.

