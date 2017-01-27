Watch: 'Nervous attack' sees Iranian TV presenter collapse on air with chest pain

Shocking video has emerged of the moment an Iranian television presenter collapsed and fell to the floor in the middle of a live report on a breakfast show.

Presenter Reza Rashidpour is seen standing in the studio, talking to the camera until he begins to slightly slur his words.

He grabs his right arm and seems to have difficulty breathing, then tries to steady himself by grabbing a chair, but he falls to the floor.

His co-host on the Now the Sun gets up form his chair and along with studio staff rushes to help him.

Rashidpour, 41, was taken to Baqiatollah hospital where his condition was stabilised, reported Australia's 9 News, which has published the video clip.