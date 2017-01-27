 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: 'Nervous attack' sees Iranian TV presenter collapse on air with chest pain

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Shocking video has emerged of the moment an Iranian television presenter collapsed and fell to the floor in the middle of a live report on a breakfast show.

Iran's Reza Rashidpour gripped his arm before slumping into a chair and on to the floor.
Source: Press TV

Presenter Reza Rashidpour is seen standing in the studio, talking to the camera until he begins to slightly slur his words.

He grabs his right arm and seems to have difficulty breathing, then tries to steady himself by grabbing a chair, but he falls to the floor.

His co-host on the Now the Sun gets up form his chair and along with studio staff rushes to help him.

Rashidpour, 41, was taken to Baqiatollah hospital where his condition was stabilised, reported Australia's 9 News, which has published the video clip.

The host told State TV he suffered a nervous attack which caused chest pain.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:28
2
Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in their semi-final match.

Nadal edges Grigor Dimitrov advancing to Aussie Open final against old rival Roger Federer

00:20
3
A group of mates in Canberra turned a backyard into an epic waterpark.

Watch: Aussie larrikins come up with the greatest slip and slide in history

00:29
4
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

00:21
5
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:17
Iran's Reza Rashidpour gripped his arm before slumping into a chair and on to the floor.

Watch: 'Nervous attack' sees Iranian TV presenter collapse on air with chest pain

Reza Rashidpour first slurs his words and appears to have difficulty breathing.

02:01
Following a top-level report into brutal attacks by patients, urgent changes are being made to Wellington's three district health boards.

Health Minister dismisses calls for nationwide mental health inquiry, despite spate of murders

"Cracks are starting to appear, big cracks, and unfortunately people are dying."

02:04
The Government gave owners of Wellington's unreinforced masonry buildings one year to get them up to standard.

Wellington building owner calls for power to force tenants out so quake strengthening can be sped up

Building owners and engineers fear there won't be enough time or workers to meet the Government's 12 month deadline.

00:16
Homes are being evacuated near the ACME Industries building in Upper Hutt due to the ferocity of the blaze.

Video: Massive factory fire put out in Upper Hutt after plumes of black smoke billow into sky

Smoke from the ACMA industries factory prompted dozens of 111 calls just after 7pm.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ