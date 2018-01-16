 

Watch: Neighbour 'had a suspicion' about California house of horrors that saw 13 siblings rescued

Associated Press

The neighbours of a Calfornian home where 13 brothers and sisters were allegedly locked up by their parents in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds, have talked about the suspicious activity they witnessed around the home.

The parents have been charged with torture after some of their children were found by police chained to beds.
Many of the neighbours said when they saw the siblings outside they appeared malnourished and pale.

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to the California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Source: Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Riverside County deputies arrested the parents on Sunday (local time) at the home in Perris, east of Los Angeles.

Officials say the girl who managed to escape and call 911 was 17 but appeared to be about 10 because of her poor condition.

Deputies assumed the 12 other children were juveniles but seven were actually adults, ranging from 18 to 29.

A press release says 57-year old David Allen Turpin and 49-year old Louise Anna Turpin could face charges including torture and child endangerment. 

It wasn't immediately known if they have attorneys.

