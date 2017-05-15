Watch: Who needs drive-thru? Pilot collects McDonald's order after landing helicopter outside restaurant

A helicopter pilot has taken fast-food to a whole new level, landing a helicopter right outside a McDonald's to pick up his takeaway.

The helicopter landed outside a McDonald's in north-west Sydney on Saturday in front of stunned nearby residents.

"I thought it was an emergency," one person can be heard saying on the video footage.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority said the unusual mode of transport to pick up McDonald's is legal, as long as the pilot had the permission of the land owner.