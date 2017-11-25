Watch: Near miss for pair of kangaroos skidding through traffic lights in Canberra

A pair of kangaroos have had a lucky escape after running a red light in Canberra, Australia on Tuesday.

Dash cam footage captured the moment two kangaroos bounded into oncoming traffic, skidding to a halt in front of cars, before bouncing away unharmed.

The video has already been viewed 123,000 times after it was posted to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page yesterday.

One user commented, "Bloody kangaroos running a red light. Probably on their phones".