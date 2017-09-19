Watch: Myanmar leader Suu Kyi speaks out on Rohingya refugee crisis

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has defended her country against international criticism over an exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims.

The Nobel Peace laureate's global image has been damaged by violence since Rohingya insurgents attacked Myanmar security forces on August 25.

More than 400,000 Rohingya have fled their villages, many of which have been burned.

The government has blamed the Rohingya themselves, but members of the persecuted minority have said soldiers and Buddhist mobs attacked them.

Ms Suu Kyi told foreign diplomats gathered in Naypyitaw today that "more than half" of Rohingya villages were not affected by the violence.