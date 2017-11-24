Watch: 'My soul is free' - Inmates at Brazilian women's prison hold beauty pageant in bid to raise self-esteem

Women serving time at a prison in Rio de Janeiro swapped their uniforms for gowns yesterday as they took part in a beauty pageant.

After having their hair and make-up done, 10 pre-selected inmates from the Talavera Bruce detention facility walked down a red carpet in two different outfits and were judged for their beauty, sympathy and attitude.

In the audience, the prison's 440 other inmates and relatives applauded the participants with smiles from ear to ear. The contest's prizes included a fan, a blow dryer and a hair straightener.

The event aims to improve the women's self-esteem and is an opportunity to unite them with their family members whom they seldom see.

"During this moment, I don't feel like I am in jail," said Michelle Rangel who is serving time for drug trafficking and was elected last year's winner.