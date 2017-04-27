 

Watch: 'My mind is blown!' Breastfeeding mum shocked to be asked to use private room while in church

A breastfeeding mum in the US was left shocked to be asked to leave her seat and find a private room during a church service on Sunday. 

Annie Peguero says her rights were violated when she was asked to move at church while breast feeding.
Source: Faceebook: Annie Peguero

Annie Peguero posted a live video to Facebook on Monday, telling viewers her "mind is blown" by the experience she had at Summit Church in Springfield.

"Yesterday at church I was asked to leave my seat because I was breastfeeding, just like this," she said whilst nursing her 19-month-old baby.

Ms Peguero explained that her baby Autumn became agitated in church on Sunday so she nursed her, like she often does - but was then quickly confronted by church staff who offered to cover the baby and send her to a private room.

She said the church staff explained they asked her to move because breastfeeding uncovered could make some of the men, teenagers or new male church-goers "uncomfortable".

One woman even told her the sermon was being live-streamed and she wouldn't want Ms Peguero to be seen breastfeeding.

"This church basically advises and trains their workers to not allow women to breastfeed the way that I just did, without a cover, in the sanctuary," Ms Peguero said.

"It's frowned upon, it's not accepted and it's a policy of the church."

Since Ms Perguero livestreamed the video she has received huge media attention and earlier today posted another video explaining that although she didn't want to go to the media or work with an attorney, she is a "victim of a breestfeeding law violation at church".

"It is a blatant and clear violation of Virginia State Law," she said.

A law was passed in 2015 in Virginia that meant women have a right to breastfeed anywhere they have a legal right to be.

Ms Perguero said she wanted to "speak with the church and alert them that they are in violation of this law and mothers rights."

But they refused to get in touch with her attorney, she said.

"I'm not going to back down, I'm sticking to it because somebody has to do it, and somebody has to stand up for breastfeeding mums."

