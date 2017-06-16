 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: 'Music was my escape'- plane crash survivor who suffered terrible burns wows America's Got Talent judges

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A woman who survived a plane crash has wowed the judges of America's Got Talent with her stunning rendition of an Ed Sheeran song.

Kechi Okwuchi was one of two survivors of a Nigerian plane crash in 2005.
Source: America’s Got Talent

Kechi Okwuchi was one of two people to survive a crash which claimed the lives of 107 passengers on board a Nigerian plane in 2005.

Kechi was 16 at time of the crash and suffered significant burns all over her body.

The 27-year-old has endured 100 surgeries because of her burns.

Now living in Houston, Texas, Kechi auditioned for America’s Got Talent, telling the judges music helped her following the accident.

"Lying down in the hospital bed with bandages from head to foot, music was my escape, that’s why it means so much to me," she said.

"I was completely covered in burns, but I had a pulse…I sang every single day.

"What happened to me was horrible," she said. "But I refuse to let it define me. Instead, I draw strength from it."

Kechi sang Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud for her audition which brought the judges to their feet and also sent her through to the next round.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Sonny Bill WIlliams offloads. New Zealand All Blacks v Samoa test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

As it happened: All Blacks blitz Manu Samoa in first Test of the year in twelve try pummelling

2

Milk culprits! Too many turnips, swedes fed to cows behind unusual tasting milk recalled from supermarkets in lower North Island

3
This file image made from video posted on a militant website Saturday, July 5, 2014, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, delivering a sermon at a mosque in Iraq during his first public appearance. The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group in an airstrike. The ministry said Friday, June 16, 2017, that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May along with other senior group commanders. (AP Photo/Militant video, File)

Russia claims to have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi


4
Winning lotto ticket and the rubbish bag the led to it.

Lotto winners have rubbish bags and forgetful memories to thank for $9 million win

00:29
5
The star got back to her country roots alongside Jimmy Fallon

Watch: Miley Cyrus in disguise belts out epic version of Dolly Parton's Jolene in New York subway

Sonny Bill WIlliams offloads. New Zealand All Blacks v Samoa test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

As it happened: All Blacks blitz Manu Samoa in first Test of the year in twelve try pummelling

Relive the All Blacks' masterclass performance against Manu Samoa in their first test of the year beating their Pacific neighbours 78-0 at Eden Park, Auckland.

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ