Watch: MRI scan confirms legitimacy of world's first two-headed fawn

An MRI scan of the mounted body of a two-headed fawn has confirmed its legitimacy and that it was actually a set of conjoined twins, believed to be a world first.

The twins were discovered by a mushroom hunter in the woods of Minnesota in 2016, according to Nine News.

While other examples of conjoined fawn twins have been seen in the womb this is believed to have been the first set brought to full term.

MRI scans by the University of Georgia found that the fawns shared a liver and other organs, confirming them to be conjoined twins.

Gino D’Angelo, Assistant professor of deer ecology and management at the University of Georgia explained how tests carried out on the lungs confirmed the twins never breathed air.

"Their anatomy indicates the fawns would never have been viable," Professor D'Angelo said.

"Yet, they were found groomed and in a natural position, suggesting that the doe tried to care for them after delivery.