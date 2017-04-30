Watch: 'Mr Gorilla' slow crawls his way to the London Marathon finish line

Source:Associated Press
The London Marathon started six days ago, but Tom Harrison, one of the participants, has only just finished.
It's not that he's a slow runner. It's that he's a slow crawler, particularly wearing his gorilla suit.
The man dubbed Mr Gorilla is raising money for the Gorilla Organisation - so far more than $41,500 dollars has been pledged.
The 41-year-old crossed the finish line with his two sons walking beside him.
Harrison says the money will be used to protect endangered gorillas in Africa.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news