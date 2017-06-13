Watch: Moving service for Orlando Pulse Nightclub victims on one-year anniversary of massacre

Church bells rang 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub attack were read aloud at various ceremonies today as people in Orlando and beyond remembered the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

Survivors, victims' families, club employees and local officials were gathered for a private service at the gay club at the exact time Omar Mateen opened fire a year ago and killed 49 people.

He was eventually killed by police after a three-hour standoff on June 13, (June 12, local time) 2016.

"I realise that gathering here in this place, at this hour, is beyond difficult," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

"But I also know that the strength you've shown over the past year will carry you through today and in the future."

The service began what would be almost 24 hours of solemn remembrances. During a midday service, the Orlando Gay Chorus performed Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors" and speakers talked less about the tragedy and more about how Orlando area residents came together in the aftermath.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said the city will only partly be remembered for the shooting. Most of the patrons killed were gay Latinos.

"That will be a part of the history books, but the true legacy of our community is going to be in our darkest hour we responded with love and compassion and unity," Jacobs said.



Governor Rick Scott ordered US flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff and a gay-pride flag was unveiled at the Orange County government building.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma said when people ask her what has changed in her life since the tragedy, she tells them "everything."