Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

Heartwarming video has emerged of the moment an elderly dog's chain was cut in New York after he spent 15 years tied up outside his doghouse in his owner's backyard.

Bear the dog's owner agreed to let him go after Guardians of Rescue had a phone call about his plight from someone in the community, Britain's Daily Mail reports.

Bear had to carry his heavy chain, survive harsh winters outside and received little care from his owner, the report said.

"We knew that we had to do something to make a difference in that dog's life," Guardians of Rescue president Robert Misseri was quoted as saying.

The video shows Bear looking up longingly as a rescuer uses bolt cutters to cut through the heavy chain before Bear walks over to rescuers who pat him lovingly.

Bear is from Long Island but had never been to the beach, and his carers at the group sought to change all that, the Daily Mail said.

Video shows Bear straining at the leash while being taken on a walk on the beach, and also standing in the shallow water.

Bear has reportedly also taken to sitting in front of fireplaces for hours on end.