 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Mother and daughter's teary reunion after Trump administration policy separates them for 55 days

share

Source:

CNN

Gonzalez-Garcia's daughter spent her eighth birthday detained in a Texas shelter.
Source: CNN

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most Read: Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

2
Thirty-three Chinese dead, 23 missing in boat sinking off Thai Island

Thirty-three tourists dead, 23 missing in boat sinking off Thai Island

3

Auckland mum says she was denied part of benefit due to loan from uncle to build wheelchair-friendly home

00:18
4
Jarome Luai made his first career NRL start count.

'I told him I idolised him' - Panthers rookie outshines hero Shaun Johnson in Warriors walkover

5
New Zealand currency (file picture).

Vehicle wrapping scam could take thousands of dollars from your bank account, police warn

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.


00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.

06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

"May you rest in peace and we will accomplish this mission as you had wished."

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most Read: Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

The two salesmen were earlier stood down over the message left on Narrelle Newdick's phone.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

China warns of 'counterattack' as US tariffs take effect

Washington increased tariffs on $US34 billion worth of Chinese imports.