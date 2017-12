Dozens of Christians attended Christmas mass in Mosul amid tight security, the first Christmas service since the city was liberated from the ISIS.

Louis Sako, Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church celebrated the mass at Saint Paul church.

It was the first Christmas service held in Iraq's second largest city in four years.

Iraq's Christian community has steadily dwindled since the 2003 US-led invasion.

Christians have been targeted by Islamic extremists on several occasions, and have also fled the country for better economic opportunities.

The exact number of Christians left in Iraq is unclear, but they are thought to number several hundred thousand.