Watch: 'Most likely to blend in with white people' – racist award given to child by teacher

A student at a US junior high school in Houston has received a bizarre award from her teacher for being 'most likely to blend in with white people'.

This comes just one day after news broke about a similarly insulting award given to another young girl by the same teacher which read, 'most likely to become a terrorist'.

Sydney Caesar, the young girl who received the most likely to blend in with white people award, told US news channel FOX 26 she couldn't believe it.

Her sister Lauren Easton agreed saying "Where is the common sense in that? I mean, how can you think that is okay to say it in the first place, it just doesn't make any sense.

"I feel really bad for her because I saw her in class, she was really upset about it and she just wouldn't talk at all for the rest of the day."

Sydney skipped class the day after being given the award because she was so upset.

An apology has now been issued by the school district.

"The Channelview (Independent School District) Administration would like to apologise for the insensitive and offensive fake mock awards that were given to students in a classroom.