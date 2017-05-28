 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: 'Most likely to blend in with white people' – racist award given to child by teacher

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A student at a US junior high school in Houston has received a bizarre award from her teacher for being 'most likely to blend in with white people'.

Another student received a 'most likely to become a terrorist' award in the same class at the US school.
Source: FOX 26

This comes just one day after news broke about a similarly insulting award given to another young girl by the same teacher which read, 'most likely to become a terrorist'.

Sydney Caesar, the young girl who received the most likely to blend in with white people award, told US news channel FOX 26 she couldn't believe it.

Her sister Lauren Easton agreed saying "Where is the common sense in that? I mean, how can you think that is okay to say it in the first place, it just doesn't make any sense.

"I feel really bad for her because I saw her in class, she was really upset about it and she just wouldn't talk at all for the rest of the day."

Sydney skipped class the day after being given the award because she was so upset.

An apology has now been issued by the school district.

"The Channelview (Independent School District) Administration would like to apologise for the insensitive and offensive fake mock awards that were given to students in a classroom.

"The teachers involved in this matter have been disciplined according to district policy and the incident is still under investigation."

Related

North America

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
A teacher and an assistant in the US were arrested after they were caught fighting each other.

Watch: Staff members arrested after shocking classroom fight in front of horrified students

00:15
2
This is a prime example of why you shouldn't look at your phone while driving

Watch: Eyes on the road! Distracted Chinese scooter rider drives straight into parked truck while checking phone


00:30
3
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:30
4
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Dean Barker confirms Japan will be ready to race Team NZ, despite horror collision with reckless Ben Ainslie


00:29
5
The Hurricanes second-five upped his try tally to 11 for the season with this effort at Loftus Versfeld.

Watch: He can't stop scoring! Wrecking ball Ngani Laumape rampages through Bulls


00:29
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener

Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

00:29
Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.

Watch: Have South Africa been caught cheating again? Ball tampering allegations rock second ODI against England

Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.

Pop-phenomenon Sia to play Auckland show

Sia will be bringing her Nostalgia for the Present tour to Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in December.

00:31
Cher's ex-husband died at home age 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Southern rock's founding father Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies

Cher's ex-husband died at home age 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested over aggravated robbery of Dunedin dairy

Two male youths are due to appear in court after the aggravated robbery of a South Dunedin dairy last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ