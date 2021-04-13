Watch: Moscow Zoo panda marks 60 years since nation's first human space flight

Russia today marked 60 years since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space.
People across the country commemorated the anniversary by laying flowers, planting trees and organising a concert.
At the Moscow Zoo, however, the commemoration involved a feast in the panda enclosure — with an edible bamboo rocket.
The feat was also praised from space itself, in a message by Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov on board the International Space Station.
Gagarin's steely self-control was a key factor behind the success of his pioneering 108-minute spaceflight.
His mission, on April 12 1961, encountered glitches and emergencies, from the capsule's entry hatch failing to shut properly just before blastoff, to a parachute misfire in the final moments before touchdown.
But the successful one-orbit flight turned Gagarin, then aged 27, into a national icon.
Gagarin was flown to Moscow to a hero's welcome, hailed by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, and cheered by enthusiastic crowds who celebrated his flight as a triumph on par with the country's victory in World War II.
His achievement cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later.
By then, Gagarin had died in a training jet crash at the age of 34.