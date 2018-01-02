Watch: More than 1000 cars go up in flames in carpark blaze in Liverpool

Around 1400 cars have been destroyed after a fire tore through a multi-story parking garage in Liverpool, England overnight.

Witnesses said the fire began after the engine of an older Land Rover exploded and quickly spread.

The carpark, located next to Liverpool's Echo Arena, also threatened horses stabled nearby for an international horse show.

The fire was brought under control early this morning.

Fire officials said no one was injured but six dogs were rescued in the blaze.