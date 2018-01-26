 

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Members of the Mongrel Mob gang in Brisbane have thrown their support behind indigenous Australians, protesting 'Invasion Day' by delivering a fierce haka.

While many Australians are celebrating Australia Day at the beach or with barbecues, others says the day in its official guise is offensive to indigenous Australians, saying it minimises the effects of colonisation. 

At a rally in Brisbane, a member of the Mongrel Mob gave a passionate speech in support of the protesters, before his gang mates joined him in a fierce haka, to the delight of those in attendance. 

Protesters say they want the day changed due to the hurt the day causes to indigenous Australians.
Source: Nine

